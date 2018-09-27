ANC website shut down: provider claims party owes R32.5m

A service provider claims the ANC owes it R32.5m for developing and hosting the party’s website and must cough up within the next two weeks or face possible legal action.

The ANC website has been down over the past week, with attorneys for Unwembi Communications saying they had instructed the service provider to withhold services until the monies had been paid.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, however, said that the website was down because it was being revamped and that a new service provider had been appointed.

Mabe said the ANC did not have a contract with Unwembi.

