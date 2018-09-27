Politics

STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY

Cyril Ramaphosa must 'come clean' at state capture inquiry: Mmusi Maimane

27 September 2018 - 10:42 By Penwell Dlamini
Leader of the Democratic Alliance, Mmusi Maimane, talks to members of the media in Parktown, Johannesburg on 27 September 2018, before the beginning of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture.
Leader of the Democratic Alliance, Mmusi Maimane, talks to members of the media in Parktown, Johannesburg on 27 September 2018, before the beginning of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

President Cyril Ramaphosa should “come clean and account” by testifying at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture‚ as he was part of government dealing with state-owned enterprises.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane on Thursday reiterated the party’s call for Ramaphosa to take the stand at the commission currently sitting in Parktown‚ Johannesburg.

Speaking outside the venue‚ Maimane said: “It ought to be accountable: Magashule‚ Ramaphosa and the whole leadership that sat and tried to convince the banks not to shut down the accounts of the Guptas.

"When Ramaphosa was the chair of the inter-ministerial committee on state-owned enterprises‚ he would have known the boards [of the companies]. He would have exercised the ANC deployment committee. Now to suddenly wash themselves clean as if this was Jacob Zuma‚ and the ANC has nothing to do with it‚ is misleading the people of South Africa.

"If we want to eradicate state capture‚ let’s deal with the ANC. Let them come here [and give evidence]. If we need to appear ourselves‚ I will come and give evidence.”


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Maimane accused the ANC of being at the heart of state capture and making the act its own policy.

“When you read ANC documents‚ they were intent to capture the state. State capture is an act of corruption. You take the resources of the people of the country to the benefit of a few individuals who are politically connected‚ at the expense of the people of this country. Our call here today is that the ANC must come and appear [before the commission].

“We wrote legally to the ANC and certainly to the commission itself and said that we demand that the ANC must come and appear before the commission. If we are going to ensure that state capture never happens again‚ then we must ensure that the ANC is held to account in this regard. It is not ironic to note the fact that no one has been arrested‚ because it is a factional battle within the ANC. We refuse to say the resources of South Africa must be captured by a faction of the ANC‚” he said.

Ramaphosa recently told Parliament that it would be his “greatest pleasure” to testify before the commission of inquiry into state capture.

EXCLUSIVE | Rajesh Gupta insists he never had 'any discussion' with Mcebisi Jonas

Rajesh “Tony” Gupta has identified himself as the only Gupta brother who was at the family’s Saxonwold home when former deputy finance minister ...
News
6 hours ago

'See, Mentor lied': Gupta gives us a glimpse inside his Saxonwold compound

Photographs of a grand piano covered with a fitted red cloth, snaps of “black granite” steps and pictures of their guest toilet – this is the bizarre ...
News
6 hours ago

Ramaphosa made the undertaking while responding to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces. Officials from the country’s four commercial banks have testified on how senior ANC officials invited them to the party's headquarters at Luthuli House to discuss the closure of the Gupta bank accounts.

Among the people who attended the meeting were party leaders Gwede Mantashe‚ Enoch Godongwana and Jessie Duarte. There was also another meeting‚ led by then-minister of mineral resources Mosebenzi Zwane‚ in which bank official were pressured to retract their decision to close the Gupta accounts.

DA shadow minister of public enterprise Natasha Mazzone‚ who accompanied Maimane‚ welcomed the treaty signed by South Africa with the United Arab Emirates which deals with mutual legal assistance and extradition treaties.

“This treaty has to be ratified by Parliament before it can take full effect. Yesterday the DA wrote to the speaker calling for an urgent sitting of Parliament so that we can have this treaty ratified. The Guptas have nowhere left to run or hide.”

MORE

State capture skeletons will rattle meeting of ANC bigwigs

The ANC national executive committee meets for the first time this weekend since the start of the state capture inquiry.
Ideas
1 day ago

Masutha does not rule out extradition of Guptas after SA and UAE sign new treaty

Justice Minister Michael Masutha has not ruled out using a newly-signed agreement between South Africa and the United Arab Emirates to have the ...
News
17 hours ago

Ajay Gupta slams Vytjie Mentor testimony – ‘Our family will never eat chopped up lamb’

Ajay Gupta has dismissed as “fiction” ex ANC MP Vytjie Mentor’s evidence that he offered her a ministerial position and lists several reasons why she ...
News
19 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | 'It was all about Athol Trollip' - secret recording reveals why it ... Politics
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa must 'come clean' at state capture inquiry: Mmusi Maimane Politics
  3. ANC website shut down: provider claims party owes R32.5m Politics
  4. MPs tell SAPS: Make security tighter‚ but don't militarise parliament! Politics
  5. Mbeki went ‘overboard’ by criticising Zuma: KZN ANC Politics

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X