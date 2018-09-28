Western Cape Premier Helen Zille offered to supply her neighbours with earplugs before hosting the Rondebosch Boys’ High School matric dance after-party at her home on Wednesday.

Zille sent a letter to about 80 people on September 10 to inform them of the party. Her foster grandson and the son of her late housekeeper‚ Chulumanco Mputing‚ is in matric at the school.

“I enabled him to have his party as I would have done for my other sons‚” Zille told TimesLIVE.

“His matric grade has requested to hold their after-party following the matric dance at Leeuwenhof. That means the music is only likely to start at 11.30pm and continue into the early hours of the morning‚” Zille wrote in the letter.

“I do not want to disappoint him‚ but I am worried that this may be a serious imposition on the neighbours. I have learnt to sleep with excellent earplugs (of which I am happy to give you all a pair) or to do whatever else may be possible to ameliorate the inconvenience.”