Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa demanding he dismisses from his Cabinet Bathabile Dlamini - minister in the presidency responsible for women - and home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba.

Maimane has given Ramaphosa until October 5 to dismiss the two ministers‚ otherwise the DA will approach the courts to seek an order to compel him to act to uphold the honour of the executive‚ he said.

The DA’s call for Dlamini and Gigaba to be fired follows the Constitutional Court judgement on Thursday which ruled Dlamini should be referred to prosecutors for lying under oath.

Maimane said it was anomalous that a task and responsibility as big as leading the social development department "could be given to a minister like Bathabile Dlamini".

"That shame has been compounded by the fact that now‚ despite the Constitutional Court judgment that was issued yesterday‚ minister Bathabile Dlamini remains still in Cabinet.