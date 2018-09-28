Politics

Maimane gives Ramaphosa a week to fire Dlamini and Gigaba

28 September 2018 - 13:31 By Andisiwe Makinana
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has given President Cyril Ramaphosa until October 5 2018 to act against former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini and Home Affairs minister Malusi Gigaba
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has given President Cyril Ramaphosa until October 5 2018 to act against former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini and Home Affairs minister Malusi Gigaba
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa demanding he dismisses from his Cabinet Bathabile Dlamini - minister in the presidency responsible for women - and home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba.

Maimane has given Ramaphosa until October 5 to dismiss the two ministers‚ otherwise the DA will approach the courts to seek an order to compel him to act to uphold the honour of the executive‚ he said.

The DA’s call for Dlamini and Gigaba to be fired follows the Constitutional Court judgement on Thursday which ruled Dlamini should be referred to prosecutors for lying under oath.

Maimane said it was anomalous that a task and responsibility as big as leading the social development department "could be given to a minister like Bathabile Dlamini".

"That shame has been compounded by the fact that now‚ despite the Constitutional Court judgment that was issued yesterday‚ minister Bathabile Dlamini remains still in Cabinet.

Bathabile Dlamini liable for portion of legal costs in social grants saga

The Constitutional Court on Thursday ordered former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini to pay 20% of the legal costs of Black Sash and ...
News
1 day ago

"Yesterday's judgment against minister Bathabile Dlamini‚ in her capacity as minister of social development‚ has confirmed that now President Cyril Ramaphosa already has two ministers in his Cabinet who have been [judged] against - one by the highest court in the land and the other by the supreme court of appeal..."

"These are not just allegations‚ they are unanimous findings of the ConCourt and the North Gauteng High Court respectively. Therefore it is truly an exceptional circumstance to have two members of the executive found to have lied under oath in court cases relating to their work in government. It is intolerable and is misleading the people of South Africa to keep the two ministers in government‚" he said.

Maimane said the DA's call was not a political statement or a moral question but a legal question‚ and legally both ministers had been found against. He said a president's appointments have to be rational and that he or she must appoint people who are competent.

‘Relax. Asseblief,’ says Tlhabi after Gigaba sues her for defamation

Home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba is suing journalist and author Redi Tlhabi for alleged defamation after a series of tweets this week.
News
16 hours ago

“President Ramaphosa was this week speaking vocally about his desire to act. This is an opportune time for him to demonstrate whether he will choose the unity of the ANC‚ which Dlamini says ‘is a unity of smallanyana skeletons'‚ or to act decisively and dismiss both out of Cabinet."

Maimane will also be laying a charge of perjury against Dlamini following the Constitutional Court ruling.

The DA's call for Gigaba's dismissal flows from the North Gauteng High Court's judgment in February this year‚ in a matter brought by Fireblade Aviation where Judge Neil Tuchten found that Gigaba‚ in his first stint as home affairs minister‚ “deliberately told untruths under oath” and that “he committed a breach of the Constitution so serious that I could characterise it as a violation”.

Most read

  1. Maimane gives Ramaphosa a week to fire Dlamini and Gigaba Politics
  2. Helen Zille offered her neighbours earplugs to drown out party noise Politics
  3. ANC threatens lawsuit over Solly Msimanga no-confidence vote Politics
  4. ANC in KZN worried as EFF chalks up SRC wins Politics
  5. LISTEN | 'It was all about Athol Trollip' - secret recording reveals why it ... Politics

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X