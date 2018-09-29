Cabinet's rental bonanza: Ministers can rent R4m apartment for R1,200

Cabinet ministers will pay just R1,200 a month to live in lavishly renovated multimillion-rand apartments in Cape Town.

A block of 29 flats was handed over by builders this month after a R100m-plus two-year renovation in the suburb of Rosebank. It will house ministers, their deputies and senior officials, with directors-general set to pay just R75 a month in rent.

Department of public work spokesperson Thami Mchunu said the flats, most of which have two bedrooms, were “primary residences for the directors-general. If ministers or deputy ministers are accommodated here, they are also entitled to another residence in Pretoria”.

Ministers, who earn R200,000 a month, would pay R1,200.82 to rent one of the flats, while deputies earning R165,000 would be charged R988.90 and directors-general R75.

Property analyst Erwin Rode said the department had overcapitalised.

“That’s a lot of money, unless you want to install gold-plated toilet seats and gold taps,” he said.

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille described the level of the renovation and the bargain-basement rentals being charged as “ridiculous”, pointing out that City of Cape Town employees who lived in council property paid market-related rentals.

Political economy analyst Zamikhaya Maseti said government infrastructure such as Rygersdal should be expropriated without compensation and converted into affordable rentals for young people.

