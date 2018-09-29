Zip it or pay the price at the polls: Ramaphosa takes ANC leaders to task

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has criticised the party’s leaders for contradicting one another in public, warning that this could lose votes.

Ramaphosa was addressing the ANC’s national executive in Pretoria.

“He told us that there has to be only one central message coming from the ANC and government,” said a source.

Ramaphosa issued his rebuke as top ANC leaders, including its official communicators, issued statements that sent confusing signals to the public.

Last week the ANC withdrew a statement that was seen to undermine the Reserve Bank’s independence. A few weeks before, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe denied that there was a plot by Jacob Zuma elements in the party to oust Ramaphosa — an intrigue exposed by the Sunday Times.

