ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said he was working with party president Cyril Ramaphosa to unify warring factions in the organisation.

Magashule was speaking at a media briefing on the outcomes of the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend.

Magashule said working under Ramaphosa had been a "pleasure" – this despite recent revelations in the Sunday Times‚ which reported that former president Jacob Zuma had held a clandestine meeting with staunch backers‚ including Magashule and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo‚ at the Maharani hotel in Durban. The meeting was alleged to have discussed a plot to oust Ramaphosa.

What followed were a series of public spats where‚ without mentioning names‚ both Ramaphosa and Magashule appeared to take aim at one another. Magashule's comments came days after Ramaphosa‚ speaking at Cosatu's national conference‚ said leaders "should not spend time on counter-revolutionary machinations of weakening this African National Congress where either in dark corners or whoever".

Answering questions from the media at the briefing on Monday‚ Magashule said the NEC meeting had mainly focused on unity in the organisation.