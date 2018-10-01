The South African Students Congress (Sasco) in KwaZulu-Natal has warned critics not to read losses in some Student Representative Council (SRC) elections as an indication of what is likely to occur in the 2019 national elections.

The warning comes after the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFF-SC) emerged victorious at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Westville campus‚ Durban University of Technology‚ University of Zululand and Mangosuthu University of Technology as well as other major campuses across the country.

In previous years‚ ANC-aligned student movement Sasco had enjoyed a stronghold on these campuses.

“We want to caution political analysts who want to attack the African National Congress indirectly‚ using the recent elections as a cover‚ to show their political prejudice against the ANC‚” said Sasco KZN chairperson Mqondisi Duma during a media briefing at the ANC provincial offices on Monday.