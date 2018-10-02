"The City confirms that the Rea Vaya bus station has been torched‚ The buses will remain diverted‚" the City of Johannesburg tweeted.

Police and protesters have been clashing on the streets of the small community in the wake of a shooting last week. A 45-year-old woman was shot dead during a shootout between three men‚ while a 10-year-old girl was wounded.

Residents vowed to shut down the area to mourn her death and called on government to deploy the army to clean up the drug-ridden area.

Scores of people have been injured as violent scenes have played out. Police fired rubber bullets at the protesting crowds‚ who have over the last few days littered the streets with burning tyres and debris.