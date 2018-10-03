‘Hurt’ EFF to open a case against Martinengo for calling Malema a monkey

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng will be opening a case against former Hot 91.9 FM presenter Sasha Martinengo at the Douglasdale Police Station on Wednesday after he called party leader Julius Malema a “monkey” on air.

Martinengo was removed from his post at the North Riding-based radio station on Tuesday with immediate effect following his utterance.

“The EFF in Gauteng is deeply hurt by the racist insult brought onto the president of the EFF; the flagrant and repeated violation of his human rights is an unacceptable thing‚” the party said in a statement.