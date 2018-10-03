Land taken during apartheid will be returned to rightful owners‚ Ramaphosa vows

President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed that the government will return the land taken during apartheid to its rightful owners so that people can have land and work it.

Ramaphosa was speaking during the handover of 400 title deeds to the beneficiaries of low-cost government houses at Franklin township‚ about 30km from Kokstad‚ on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Wednesday.

The 450 houses worth R37-million were built by the Greater Kokstad Municipality in conjunction with the KwaZulu-Natal department of human settlements. It was intended to benefit people who live on farms.

Ramaphosa told hundreds of residents who braved chilly weather that handing over titles deeds to the Franklin residents was the fulfilment of one of the promises that had been made by the ANC government.