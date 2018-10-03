WATCH | State capture - ANC wants to explain the meetings it held with banks at Luthuli House

ANC national spokesman Zizi Kodwa said that the ANC would like to explain its side of the story regarding the meetings the organisation held with four banks at Luthuli House. During the state capture hearings, it was revealed that the banks, which included Standard Bank and Absa, had been summoned to Luthuli House where they were allegedly instructed to keep the Gupta accounts open. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive