Ramaphoria‚ the elation that engulfed the country since the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president in December‚ is evaporating. Ramaphosa's job approval rating as president dropped to 62% at the end of September from 68% three months ago.

Support for the governing ANC also slid from 64% of people who “liked” the party between April and end June to 58% at the end of September.

The ANC has‚ however‚ still benefited from Ramaphosa being at the helm of the party and the country‚ according to a new survey published by Cape Town-based research company Citizen Surveys this week. Over the past year support and preference for the party has seen a net growth from 42% to 58% and from 36% to 43%‚ respectively.

Results of the survey shows that while Ramaphosa still ranks as the most popular political party leader polled over the past 12 months‚ comparatively speaking his favourability rating has significantly decreased over the third quarter of this year‚ dropping from 64% to 56%.

The DA's Mmusi Maimane's favourability score remained at 31% where it has plateaued over the past 12 months‚ while South Africans who feel close to the DA have declined slightly since the first quarter of 2018‚ from 8% to 7%.

“This is likely the result of the DA’s internal conflicts and the ANC and EFF opposition it faces in the metros it holds‚” found the survey.