About 3‚000 jovial ANC supporters in party T-shirts marched peacefully through Johannesburg’s city centre on Friday to demand the “speedy” delivery of services from the DA led metro.

ANC branches organised for members to be bussed in‚ and provided them with T-shirts and food.

The marchers blamed Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba for problems ranging from “no jobs”‚ crime‚ cable theft and "poor service delivery from taxi operators" to water supply interruptions‚ the high cost of electricity and an end to free Wi-Fi at spots around the province.

They also wanted the mayor to hand out more title deeds for land they have lived on for years.