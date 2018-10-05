Politics

Mashaba blamed for range of ills as ANC marches through Jozi

05 October 2018 - 18:35 By Katharine Child
An ANC members from greater Johannesburg carries a placard as she and hundred other members march to the offices of Mayor Herman Mashaba to handover a memorandum demanding better service delivery.
Image: Masi Losi

About 3‚000 jovial ANC supporters in party T-shirts marched peacefully through Johannesburg’s city centre on Friday to demand the “speedy” delivery of services from the DA led metro.

ANC branches organised for members to be bussed in‚ and provided them with T-shirts and food.

The marchers blamed Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba for problems ranging from “no jobs”‚ crime‚ cable theft and "poor service delivery from taxi operators" to water supply interruptions‚ the high cost of electricity and an end to free Wi-Fi at spots around the province.

They also wanted the mayor to hand out more title deeds for land they have lived on for years.

Gauteng ANC Deputy Chairperson, Panyaza Lesufi addresses hundreds of ANC members from greater Johannesburg who marched to the offices of Mayor Herman Mashaba and Eskom to handover memorandums demanding service delivery on October 5 2018
Image: Masi Losi

Mashaba has been giving title deeds to land owned by the City of Johannesburg since he became mayor.

But one woman complained: "We still live in shacks."

The marchers carried posters‚ some of which read: "Mashaba must fall"‚ "24 hours without electricity is a crime‚" and "Speed up the delivery of title deeds".

Soweto resident Joseph Zwane said ANC branch leaders had asked all members from the Johannesburg branches to attend the march.

Police officers lead a group of ANC members from greater Johannesburg who marched to the offices of Mayor Herman Mashaba and Eskom to handover a memorandum demanding service delivery.
Image: Masi Losi

He said the protest was because people were already being asked to pay for water and now prepaid electricity metres were being installed in townships‚ which meant residents would now have to pay for power.

An ANC truck urging people to vote ANC in next year's national elections and playing music drove through the streets after the marchers.

A traditional healer performs a ritual before hundred of ANC members from greater Johannesburg marched to the offices of Mayor Herman Mashaba and Eskom to handover a memorandum demanding service delivery on October 5 2018
Image: Masi Losi

The march ended outside the City of Johannesburg’s municipal staff offices in Braamfontein.

Most of the shopkeepers in the city centre shut closed their stores for the morning.

Soweto resident Constance Khumalo said: "We are not looting. They are scared and they closed their shops. This is a peaceful march."

Mashaba is "sh**‚" said Thato Mokoena‚ a resident from the Vaal region. She blamed the mayor for the alleged difficulties Wits University students were having in getting the funds for their bursaries from the national department of education.

ANC members from greater Johannesburg region show their placards during a march to the offices of Mayor Herman Mashaba and Eskom to handover memorandums demanding better service delivery on October 5 2018
Image: Masi Losi

Mokeona could not explain why the mayor was responsible for so many ills‚ including those that fell under other government departments.

When asked why Mashaba was to blame for joblessness‚ crime and a housing shortage when ANC ran the City of Johannesburg‚ a march organiser said: "But this is politics."

She said it didn’t matter who was in power. "We want politicians to deliver on their promises they make at elections."

ANC members take a break during a march to the offices of Mayor Herman Mashaba and Eskom to handover a memorandum demanding service delivery on October 5 2018
Image: Masi Losi

A lot of anger stemmed from Mashaba's decision last year to end the R1-billion Jozi at Work programme‚ which offered part-time jobs to unskilled youth.

Velile Nkosi attended the march in his wheelchair and ANC members took turns to push him. He said he came to protest for better "service delivery".

Mashaba's office had not responded to questions at time of publication.

"We are gatvol now. We don't want handouts‚ but jobs. It's going to get ugly if they don't react."

“We are gatvol now. We don't want handouts‚ but jobs. It's going to get ugly if they don't react."
Mashaba seeks disciplinary action over ANC council boycott

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba plans to report the entire ANC caucus to the council’s ethics committee after the party boycotted a council sitting.
City of Joburg makes history by collecting a whopping R3.6-billion for rates and services

The City of Johannesburg says last month‚ for the first time in history‚ it collected a record R3.6-billion for rates and services.
