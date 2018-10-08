ANC considers extortion case against former web provider
The ANC is investigating the possibility of opening an extortion case against its former web service provider‚ Unwembi.
This follows an almost three-week technological blackout after Unwembi switched off the party’s previous web domain – www.anc.org.za - over allegations of non-payment.
“It remains our assertion that the domain www.anc.org.za belongs to the ANC‚” spokesperson Pule Mabe said.
According to Mabe‚ Unwembi furnished the ANC with a cancellation and payment settlement plan. This plan mutually agreed to end web services they provided by November 30 2018‚ with the settlement figure agreed upon amounting to almost R3.7m calculated at six months of service.
But the service provider has maintained that it is owed R32.5m by the ANC for developing and hosting the party's website.
“We have since advised our legal team to look into the matter after what we viewed as a deliberate attempt to cast doubt on our reputation and public standing was paraded out in the public‚ with a big placeholder telling everyone that the website is closed due non-payment.
“Our legal team have written to SA Domain demanding the return of our domain‚ which we deem to be a property of the African National Congress and that no private company should attempt to lay claim on the inheritance‚” Mabe added.