Politics

ANC considers extortion case against former web provider

08 October 2018 - 16:29 By Zimasa Matiwane
A screen grab of the notification on the ANC's website.
A screen grab of the notification on the ANC's website.

The ANC is investigating the possibility of opening an extortion case against its former web service provider‚ Unwembi.

This follows an almost three-week technological blackout after Unwembi switched off the party’s previous web domain – www.anc.org.za - over allegations of non-payment.

“It remains our assertion that the domain www.anc.org.za belongs to the ANC‚” spokesperson Pule Mabe said.

According to Mabe‚ Unwembi furnished the ANC with a cancellation and payment settlement plan. This plan mutually agreed to end web services they provided by November 30 2018‚ with the settlement figure agreed upon amounting to almost R3.7m calculated at six months of service.

ANC agrees to pay website service provider to get back online

After two weeks of its website being shut down 'due to non-payment' the party changes its tune on its contract with Unwembi 
Politics
2 hours ago

But the service provider has maintained that it is owed R32.5m by the ANC for developing and hosting the party's website.

“We have since advised our legal team to look into the matter after what we viewed as a deliberate attempt to cast doubt on our reputation and public standing was paraded out in the public‚ with a big placeholder telling everyone that the website is closed due non-payment.

“Our legal team have written to SA Domain demanding the return of our domain‚ which we deem to be a property of the African National Congress and that no private company should attempt to lay claim on the inheritance‚” Mabe added.

READ MORE:

ANC website shut down: provider claims party owes R32.5m

Service provider demands that the ANC cough up within the next two weeks or face possible legal action
Politics
11 days ago

ANC downplays fears of website being 'hacked'

The ANC has downplayed fears of a cyber-attack against the party’s website on Thursday.
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. ANC considers extortion case against former web provider Politics
  2. Listen to Nene and let him go‚ Malema tells Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Close to 100 municipalities to receive support to function better‚ Mkhize says Politics
  4. DA gives Ramaphosa more time to fire 'lying' ministers Politics
  5. WATCH | ANC branch leader stabbed‚ chairs fly at Port Elizabeth meeting Politics

Latest Videos

'My wife's death is not in vain' Five days in protest-hit Westbury
Youngsta-led hip-hop brings diversity to Daisies
X