The ANC is investigating the possibility of opening an extortion case against its former web service provider‚ Unwembi.

This follows an almost three-week technological blackout after Unwembi switched off the party’s previous web domain – www.anc.org.za - over allegations of non-payment.

“It remains our assertion that the domain www.anc.org.za belongs to the ANC‚” spokesperson Pule Mabe said.

According to Mabe‚ Unwembi furnished the ANC with a cancellation and payment settlement plan. This plan mutually agreed to end web services they provided by November 30 2018‚ with the settlement figure agreed upon amounting to almost R3.7m calculated at six months of service.