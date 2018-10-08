ANC whistleblowers fear for their lives

Exposing poor service delivery, alleged fraud and corruption in their Mbizana local municipality wards in the Eastern Cape has left one ANC member missing while two fellow comrades have been forced to flee as their lives have been threatened.

One man who attended the December 2017 ANC Nasrec conference has been missing for months, a second person was wounded in a shooting and forced to go into hiding, while a third person was recently sent pictures of dead people who have been shot.

All these are now under investigation by law-enforcement agencies.

For the full story visit Times Select.