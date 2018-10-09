Should President Cyril Ramaphosa decide to remove finance minister Nhlanhla Nene from his cabinet‚ here are some of the people that could replace him.

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago

It is understood that he was Ramaphosa's first choice to become finance minister when he put his cabinet together in February but he ended up settling for Nene.

Kganyago has worked at national Treasury as director general until former president Jacob Zuma appointed him deputy governor at the Reserve Bank under Gill Marcus. When Marcus's term ended in 2014‚ he was appointed governor.

There has also been no scandal associated with his name. He is the chairman of the International Monetary Fund's board of governors.