Opposition parties welcomed the appointment of former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni as finance minister on Tuesday.

Mboweni replaced Nhlanhla Nene‚ who resigned amid a public outcry sparked by his apology last week over his multiple meetings with the Gupta family at their private home.

The biggest driver calling for Nene to leave the post‚ the EFF – whose leader Julius Malema once described Nene as “corrupt as hell” in Parliament – was among those who welcomed Mboweni’s appointment.

The EFF implored him to prioritise the interests of poor black South Africans suffering as a result of high unemployment rates.

But the party also wanted other ministers to face the same fate at Nene.

Party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi called on Ramaphosa to apply "the same consistency with other ministers who continue to serve in his cabinet‚ like Malusi Gigaba‚ Bathabile Dlamini and Nomvula Mokonyane".