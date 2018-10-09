Politics

SA to know Nene’s fate at 4.30pm

09 October 2018 - 15:47 By Timeslive
It remains to be seen if finance minister Nhlanhla Nene will keep his job
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Mary-Ann Palmer

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision on finance minister Nhlanhla Nene’s future will be announced at 4.30pm‚ the Presidency said on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement‚ Ramaphosa’s spokeswoman Khusela Diko said that a “public statement” would be made “on developments emanating from the recent testimony of Minister of Finance Mr Nhlanhla Nene before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture”.

Ramaphosa would brief the media on the decision at Tuynhuys at 4.30pm‚ Diko said.

Diko‚ speaking to eNCA and other media‚ said earlier on Tuesday that‚ as far as she was aware‚ Nene had not travelled to the IMF meeting in Stockholm as originally planned – and that an “urgent” announcement on Nene’s future was set to be made.

This is a developing story.

