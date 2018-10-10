Politics

Hawks swoop on PE City Hall‚ serve mayor Mongameli Bobani with warrant

10 October 2018 - 16:40 By Nomazima Nkosi
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani (grey blazer) during a municipal council meeting on May 23 2017.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Eugene Coetzee

About six members of SA’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation‚ the Hawks‚ pitched up at the Port Elizabeth City Hall on Wednesday morning.

At least two insiders who were there at City Hall at the time confirmed that the Hawks investigators met with mayor Mongameli Bobani.

While details are sketchy‚ it is believed to be in connection with an ongoing investigation into Nelson Mandela Bay’s beleaguered Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS).

The Hawks investigators are said to have served Bobani with a search warrant to seize documents and computers.

Bobani could not be reached for comment.

This is a developing story.

- HeraldLIVE

How a decision to insource security guards to save money backfired

A council decision to insource 460 security guards – meant to save the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality money – has backfired and is instead costing ...
News
6 hours ago

Trollip admits that internal fights likely cost DA outright victory in Nelson Mandela Bay

Ousted mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay‚ Athol Trollip‚ has suggested for the first time that the DA could have received an outright majority in the ...
Politics
8 days ago

LISTEN | 'It was all about Athol Trollip' - secret recording reveals why it fell apart in NMB

Patriotic Alliance leader accuses Democratic Alliance of showing no regard for coalition partners
Politics
13 days ago

