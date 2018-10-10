Home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba is adamant: he never did any favours for the Guptas.

In a late-night address to parliament’s home affairs portfolio committee‚ Gigaba several times denied having a personal relationship with the family‚ which stands accused of being at the heart of state capture.

The committee has been conducting an inquiry into the naturalisation of the Guptas. In a prepared submission which he read over from about 10.30pm‚ the home affairs minister said:

“I‚ at no stage during my tenure‚ assisted the Gupta family‚ or any other private interest group‚ to capture the state.”

Later‚ while responding to specific allegations made against him during testimony made by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)‚ Gigaba was equally adamant that he had done nothing wrong.

“I have done no favours for the Guptas‚ neither have I received any gratification from them‚” he said.