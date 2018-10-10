Politics

IN FULL | On Guptas, visas & state capture: Malusi Gigaba's statement to parliament

10 October 2018 - 08:04 By TimesLIVE
Malusi Gigaba.
Image: TREVOR SAMSON

Home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba has denied ever doing any favours for the controversial Gupta family.

In a late-night address to parliament’s home affairs portfolio committee‚ Gigaba several times denied having a personal relationship with the family‚ which stands accused of being at the heart of state capture.

The committee has been conducting an inquiry into the naturalisation of the Guptas.

Read his full prepared submission here:

