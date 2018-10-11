Politics

DA to lay charges against 50 people implicated in VBS Bank 'heist'

11 October 2018 - 07:03 By Nico Gous
A branch of VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.
A branch of VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The DA will lay charges against 50 people who allegedly siphoned billions from VBS Mutual Bank on Thursday.

The report‚ titled The Great Bank Heist‚ was published on Wednesday. The forensic report‚ compiled by advocate Terry Motau and Werksmans Attorneys‚ goes into detail about how the bank heist allegedly occurred and lists a number of former executives of VBS and its largest shareholder‚ Vele Investments‚ who were the alleged perpetrators and beneficiaries of the crime.

Former president Jacob Zuma‚ the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and Floyd Shivambu’s brother‚ Brian‚ have been implicated in the report.

In March‚ the EFF lambasted the Treasury for putting VBS under curatorship and said the bank was being victimised because it had given Zuma a loan to pay for the non-security upgrades to his Nkandla home.

The EFF said on Wednesday that “all who are responsible and illegally benefitted from the fraud must be criminally prosecuted immediately” and “blacklisted”.

The ANC called the report alarming.

“The report points towards grave abuse of authority and office as well as worrying instances of corruption‚” ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said.

DA MP Solly Malatsi said some of those implicated have close ties to the ANC and EFF and “no doubt shamelessly abused their political connections to steal from the poor”.

“The VBS scandal has already put numerous municipalities at risk of losing revenue. Worst of all this heist has left countless poor South Africans stranded as they struggle to gain access to their life-savings.”

The DA will lay the charges at the Cape Town police station at 1pm on Thursday.

MORE

Explosive forensic report on VBS reveals how execs 'stole a bank'

The report by investigators appointed by the Reserve Bank have found that criminal charges must be brought against those responsible
Business
21 hours ago

Venda King drawn into VBS Mutual Bank drama

Until recently‚ the only thing that would have probably kept VhaVenda King Toni Mphephu Ramabulana awake at night was the looming Supreme Court of ...
Business
14 hours ago

IN FULL | The great bank heist: The damning report on VBS Mutual Bank

The explosive findings of a damning report into the failure of VBS Mutual Bank reveals how its architects and accomplices stole a bank.
Business
20 hours ago

Jacob Zuma and Floyd Shivambu's brother implicated in VBS report

Former president Jacob Zuma‚ the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and Floyd Shivambu’s brother have been implicated in a forensic report on the ...
Business
17 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. Prosecute anyone linked to VBS scandal – EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Politics
  2. DA to lay charges against 50 people implicated in VBS Bank 'heist' Politics
  3. ANC welcomes ‘alarming’ forensic report on failure of VBS Mutual Bank Politics
  4. Hawks swoop on PE City Hall‚ serve mayor Mongameli Bobani with warrant Politics
  5. Jessie Duarte keen to appear before Zondo Commission Politics

Latest Videos

Pizza shop robbed at gunpoint
‘Fight the gangsters toe-to-toe’: Anti-gang unit headed for Hanover Park after ...
X