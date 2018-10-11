The ANC in Limpopo has started taking action against party officials implicated in the looting of almost R2bn from VBS Mutual Bank‚ party spokesperson Pule Mabe said on Thursday.

Mabe reiterated the party’s position that all those implicated must “face the law without discrimination”.

ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula said in the past the ANC took a long time before dealing with corruption but the party was determined to act decisively against those implicated in the VBS report.

“Heads will roll‚ the ANC never sent anyone to be corrupt‚ they must answer for themselves unless they say they were sent by the ANC‚” said Mbalula.

ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza and deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani are some of the party leaders mentioned in the forensic report detailing how millions were siphoned from the bank.