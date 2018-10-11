Mbuyiseni Ndlozi‚ party spokesperson‚ said in the statement: "The EFF notes the forensic report released by the South African Reserve Bank which demonstrates how VBS Mutual Bank was defrauded. The report shows that VBS defrauding is possibly the greatest bank heists in South Africa with close to R2-billion of municipal and taxpayers money looted."

"The EFF reiterates its position that all who are responsible and illegally benefited from the fraud must be criminally prosecuted immediately. As we have previously indicated‚ we also reiterate that they must be blacklisted. Above all‚ the law enforcement agency must do all they can to ensure that all the money that can be recovered must be paid back in full‚ including attaching properties of the individuals who benefited from the defrauding of VBS."

In March‚ the EFF lambasted the Treasury for putting VBS under curatorship and said the bank was being victimised because it had given former president Jacob Zuma a loan to pay for the non-security upgrades to his Nkandla home.

This week‚ the EFF said it was concerned by the findings that the bank cannot be saved.