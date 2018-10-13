Politics

ANC refers members fingered in VBS saga to its integrity commission

13 October 2018 - 11:20 By Timeslive
African National Congress (ANC) Deputy Secretary General; Jessie Duarte.
African National Congress (ANC) Deputy Secretary General; Jessie Duarte.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Peter Mogaki

The ANC has referred members implicated in the VBS “heist” saga to its integrity commission.

ANC deputy secretary general Jesse Duarte said on Saturday the integrity commission would meet next week to consider the report on the collapse of VBS and “the cases of leaders and members implicated and/or accused of wrongdoing in the report”.

“The officials of the ANC will also meet with the officials of Limpopo‚ to discuss the response of the province to the serious allegations raised in the report‚” she said.

“These actions are in line with the restoration and enhancement of the values and integrity of the ANC‚ which our Strategy and Tactics (2017) calls for.

“It also reflects the determination of ANC Officials‚ as discussed at their recent lekgotla‚ to lead the process of renewal and unity of the ANC‚” Duarte added. 

READ MORE

Poor will suffer most in VBS saga: Municipal IQ

The poor will be most affected by the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.
News
1 day ago

Did the EFF get cash in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal?

Did the EFF benefit directly from the VBS Mutual Bank scandal?
Politics
2 days ago

'Heads will roll' over VBS scandal‚ vows Fikile Mbalula

The ANC in Limpopo has started taking action against party officials implicated in the looting of almost R2-billion from VBS Mutual Bank‚ party ...
Politics
1 day ago

Prosecute anyone linked to VBS scandal – EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

The Economic Freedom Fighters says assets obtained through the looting of VBS Mutual Bank should be seized and those implicated should be brought to ...
Politics
2 days ago

Floyd Shivambu will not be suspended by the EFF over VBS bank - Malema

The Economic Freedom Fighters will not suspend its deputy president‚ Floyd Shivambu‚ pending an inquiry into allegations related to the looting of ...
Politics
1 day ago

Brian Shivambu threatens to sue SARB for defamation over VBS report

Brian Shivambu‚ the brother of EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu‚ has threatened to sue the South African Reserve Bank over the VBS Mutual Bank ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Everything you need to know about the VBS scandal in under 3 minutes

A forensic report compiled by advocate Terry Motau and Werksmans Attorneys laid bare details of how R1.8-billion was stolen from VBS Mutual Bank. ...
Business
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Floyd Shivambu denies he received R10m from VBS Politics
  2. ANC refers members fingered in VBS saga to its integrity commission Politics
  3. Maimane teams up with Venezuelan opposition against ‘populist’ land ... Politics
  4. Floyd Shivambu will not be suspended by the EFF over VBS bank - Malema Politics
  5. R1-trillion: the cost of the Zuma years Politics

Latest Videos

Taxi driving on the wrong side of the road mows down pedestrian
Kanye's breathless monologue leaves his 'bro' Trump speechless
X