EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has denied ever having any dealings with or receiving R10m from VBS bank‚ referring to attempts to link the EFF to the bank as “disingenuous and patently weak”.

“Ever since the VBS Heist Report was released‚ I see weapons of mass deception and propaganda machines hard at work to mislead our people with their fake news."

“For the record‚ I have never received R10-million from VBS or anyone in my personal account. Faceless sources reportedly to be from South African Reserve Bank‚ who have ulterior motives‚ have been misleading journalists and radio presenters with their malicious narrative‚” Shivambu said in a statement on Saturday.

He added: “I have no dealings with VBS and any attempt to link the EFF to the bank for cheap political points is a clear sign of desperation and soon enough people will see through it. The so-called well-placed sources in the SARB is a coward and a liar [sic] who misled journalists and can’t even reveal their identity. “I have no dealings with VBS and attempts to link the EFF position to business dealings are disingenuous and patently weak.”