EFF under fire as it joins striking MyCiTi bus drivers on front line

The City of Cape Town is seeing red over the EFF’s involvement in the illegal MyCiTi bus strike.

EFF Cape metro secretary Banzi Dambuza wrote to party members on Monday urging them to support the drivers’ demand for the city to employ them directly. Dambuza said about 300 drivers were in talks with the party.

It was his call for aggressive tactics that got Brett Herron‚ the mayoral committee member responsible for transport‚ hot under the collar.

Dozens of drivers‚ cleaners and security guards protested outside the Civic Centre on Tuesday.

“We call on all the fighters to put on their militant approach‚” Dambuza wrote. “It’s time that we make sure that DA feels the presence of the EFF in full swing.”

Herron said he was dismayed by the EFF’s call. He said the drivers are employed by vehicle operating companies‚ not the city.