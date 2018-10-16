President Cyril Ramaphosa has postponed a trip to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for health reasons‚ the presidency said on Tuesday.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) will at a future stage ratify the agreements reached between the two countries at the 11th Session of the Bi-National Commission (BNC) currently underway in Kinshasa‚" a statement on the presidency website said.

"President Ramaphosa was due to travel to Kinshasa yesterday‚ Monday 15 October 2018‚ but was advised by doctors to recover from an upper respiratory tract infection before undertaking prolonged travel. The President is receiving medical attention and making a good recovery."

The presidency had announced on Sunday that Ramaphosa would make the trip.

According to the presidency website‚ the South Africa/DRC Bi-National Commission was established in 2004 to "promote political‚ economic‚ and social co-operation between the two countries." The latest BNC kicked off on Saturday.

"The South African Government has been in communication with the government of the DRC regarding this change in President Ramaphosa’s schedule and has expressed its appreciation for the DRC’s hosting of the official and ministerial deliberations that have taken place in Kinshasa in preparation for the participation of the two heads of government in the Bi-National Commission‚" the presidency said on Tuesday.

"The two Presidents will at a future occasion ratify the outcomes of the BNC."