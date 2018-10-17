Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu has denied he was in any way conflicted when he attended parliamentary hearings on VBS Bank – because he didn’t know his brother had received money from the bank’s majority shareholder.

But the Democratic Alliance (DA) isn’t buying that explanation‚ with the party’s John Steenhuisen telling TimesLIVE that he did not believe Shivambu did not know his brother had received R16-million from VBS’s majority shareholder‚ Vele Investments.

Shivambu has been outspoken as an EFF MP in vocalising the party’s opposition to the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) decision to place VBS under curatorship. But he insists this was a matter of principle‚ not a stance driven by a desire to protect anyone linked to the bank’s alleged looting.

The DA has laid a complaint against Shivambu with Parliament’s Ethics Committee‚ in which they allege that he violated Parliament’s Code of Conduct by failing to disclose – during meetings where the VBS Bank saga was discussed and decided – that his family had a financial interest linked to the scandal‚ or may have benefitted from it.