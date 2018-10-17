President Cyril Ramaphosa has instituted a commission of inquiry into “allegations of impropriety” at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

The establishment of the commission was published in Wednesday’s edition of the Government Gazette‚ but Ramaphosa signed the proclamation instituting the commission on October 4.

It will be headed by Justice Lex Mpati‚ the former president of the Supreme Court of Appeal‚ assisted by Gill Marcus and Emmanuel Lediga.

The PIC manages government pension funds‚ among others funds.

According to the Gazette‚ the commission will look into the period from January 1 2015 to August 31 2018.