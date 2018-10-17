Parliament has heard that some ministerial houses have remained empty for a long as eight years while millions of rand have been spent on their upkeep.

This was revealed by top officials from the controversial department of public works in yet another appearance before the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday‚ which for several months now has been scrutinising public expenditure on houses for ministers‚ deputy ministers and MPs.

Of particular interest to MPs is the amount the department is spending just on the maintenance of the ministerial homes (R65-million) compared to how much the ministers and other government officials are paying in rent for those properties.

Themba Godi‚ the chairperson of Scopa‚ was not impressed when it emerged that at least three ministerial houses had remained vacant for years while the department was spending money to secure accommodation for ministers following the expansion in the size of the cabinet in 2009.

These included houses that had been vacant for six‚ seven and eight years respectively.

"Why this length of time when we have people having to stay in hotels‚ rent flats?" asked a gobsmacked Godi.

Mzwandile Sazona‚ the chief director of the prestige portfolio within the department‚ said the houses had remained vacant due to legal disputes with some of their service providers.

"One which is eight years... there's a legal dispute of extension of time that the contractor has with the department‚ it has been in court for many years and unfortunately we can't continue with the project.

"The contractor was on site‚ because there was an incident of theft in the estate. All contractors were required to leave the estate until the police have investigated. The project manager never interpreted that to affect the extension and the extent of the claims from the contractor were not justifiable and the department then had a dispute with the contractor‚" he said.