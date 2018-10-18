If you were to list the different cabinets SA has had since 2009‚ you’d need 14 columns.

That’s what the Institute of Race Relations has done in a new report‚ Executive Chaos‚ which says instead of a stable administration under the ANC’s large parliamentary majority‚ SA has endured “a period marked by profound turmoil and dramatic and frequent change”.

Report author Gareth van Onselen‚ head of politics and governance at the IRR‚ said on Thursday: “There are many reasons for the ANC’s failure to deliver over the last nine years‚ but one of the biggest contributing factors is undoubtedly the discontinuity in leadership‚ at the very top.

“Executive chaos at the top equals delivery chaos on the ground.”