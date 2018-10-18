Parliament has scheduled a debate on the VBS financial scandal‚ in which R1.9bn was looted by politically-connected figures from the mutual bank.

The motion proposed by ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu under the title “The VBS Mutual Bank Report: The Great Bank Heist – a matter of public importance” is due to be debated on Tuesday, October 23‚ a day before the medium-term budget policy statement is to be presented by finance minister Tito Mboweni.

“The ANC parliamentary caucus saw it prudent to bring this matter of public importance‚ affecting the most vulnerable of our people‚ who invested their hard-earned monies in the VBS Mutual Bank‚ to parliament for debate‚” said Mthembu in a statement.

Mthembu said they also supported calls that all those implicated in the looting‚ including ANC political figures‚ should be referred to law enforcement agencies.

“Our stance on this matter is informed by our conviction that those who have been found guilty of any wrong to be processed by our law enforcement agencies.