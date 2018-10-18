Politics

Parliament to debate VBS saga next Tuesday

18 October 2018 - 15:33 By Thabo Mokone
A branch of VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.
A branch of VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Parliament has scheduled a debate on the VBS financial scandal‚ in which R1.9bn was looted by politically-connected figures from the mutual bank.

The motion proposed by ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu under the title “The VBS Mutual Bank Report: The Great Bank Heist – a matter of public importance” is due to be debated on Tuesday, October 23‚ a day before the medium-term budget policy statement is to be presented by finance minister Tito Mboweni.

“The ANC parliamentary caucus saw it prudent to bring this matter of public importance‚ affecting the most vulnerable of our people‚ who invested their hard-earned monies in the VBS Mutual Bank‚ to parliament for debate‚” said Mthembu in a statement.

Mthembu said they also supported calls that all those implicated in the looting‚ including ANC political figures‚ should be referred to law enforcement agencies.

“Our stance on this matter is informed by our conviction that those who have been found guilty of any wrong to be processed by our law enforcement agencies.

Malema: VBS allegations meant to 'discredit the EFF'

EFF leader Julius Malema on Tuesday said the party had found no evidence that its deputy president Floyd Shivambu had received money linked to VBS ...
Politics
2 days ago

Mboweni to reveal how fallout from VBS scandal will be dealt with

Finance minister Tito Mboweni says the government will provide more details on how it plans to deal with the fallout from the VBS scandal when he ...
Politics
2 days ago

‘It's a smear campaign’: Limpopo ANC treasurer Danny Msiza denies VBS Bank allegations

ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza has responded to a damning report commissioned by the Reserve Bank into VBS Mutual Bank implicating him as the ...
News
5 hours ago

“We further reiterate the stance of our organisation that leaders and members of the ANC who are implicated and/or accused of wrongdoing in the report to be referred to the integrity commission of the ANC. This is in line with the ANC’s 54th Conference Resolutions on combating fraud and corruption and restoring the values and integrity of the ANC.”

DA leader Mmusi Maimane had on Wednesday written to national assembly speaker Baleka Mbete requesting a similar debate.

But Mthembu’s spokesperson‚ Nonceba Mhlauli‚ said next week was the ANC’s turn to sponsor a motion for a debate in terms of parliament's rotational system.

“Parliament has through its conventions established a rotational basis within which political parties introduce motions for debate in the national assembly. Based on the rotational schedule‚ next week is the ANC’s slot for sponsoring a debate. The ANC therefore felt that it is prudent to use this opportunity to debate this matter of extreme public importance affecting the poorest of the poor who invested their hard-earned monies into the bank‚” she said.

Parliament to probe Floyd Shivambu's role in VBS 'heist'

The DA has received confirmation that parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests will be launching a probe into EFF deputy ...
Politics
5 hours ago

DA lays complaint against Shivambu for ‘violating’ parliament code of conduct

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu has denied he was in any way conflicted when he attended parliamentary hearings on ...
Politics
1 day ago

Ramaphosa: I did not fail to take action over VBS saga

President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied that he failed to take action in the VBS Mutual Bank saga.
Politics
3 days ago

VhaVenda king promises to pay back the money

VhaVenda king Toni Mphephu Ramabulana has offered to repay “any amount which will be shown to have been proceeds of the illegalities” in the ongoing ...
News
3 days ago

New twist in VBS saga: now Hawks and NPA target Zuma’s Nkandla loan

An investigation is underway into who was servicing the R70,000 monthly payments on former President Jacob Zuma’s loan with VBS Mutual Bank for 18 ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Parliament to debate VBS saga next Tuesday Politics
  2. 'How ANC created a chaotic government‚ in 164 easy steps' Politics
  3. WATCH | Explainer: Why the inquiry into the PIC is important Politics
  4. Progressive Youth Alliance beats EFF in SRC poll at Wits Politics
  5. Parliament to probe Floyd Shivambu's role in VBS 'heist' Politics

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why is the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation important?
Bogus police officers hit Browns jewellers at Ilanga mall
X