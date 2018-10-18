Politics

Parliament to probe Floyd Shivambu's role in VBS 'heist'

18 October 2018 - 12:21 By Zingisa Mvumvu
Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests will investigate EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu.
Image: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

The DA has received confirmation that parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests will be launching a probe into EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu over payments he allegedly received via his brother.

This was in response to a DA complaint to the committee about Shivambu allegedly getting R10-million from his brother Brian Shivambu‚ who was allegedly paid R16-million via the bank.

The DA said in a statement on Wednesday that it welcomed the swiftness with which the ethics committee responded to their complaint and hoped that "the same expeditiousness will be applied to the investigation”.

“We call on the ethics committee to conduct a hearing and for it to be open to the public‚ given the public interest in the matter and as per the code of conduct‚” said DA MP Phumzile van Damme.

"We look forward to the investigation - and if any wrongdoing is found‚ [to] the harshest sanction [being] meted out against Shivambu on behalf of the thousands of poor people whose money was stolen in the VBS heist."

The party urged the committee to summon the relevant witnesses to give evidence under oath or affirmation.

