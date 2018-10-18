Progressive Youth Alliance beats EFF in SRC poll at Wits

The PYA comprises the ANC Youth League‚ the South African Students Congress (Sasco)‚ the Young Communist League (YCL) and the Muslim Students’ Association (MSA). In the previous election‚ the EFF scored 12 out of 15 seats.

The loss comes after EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi visited the campus on Monday to campaign for votes. EFF leader Julius Malema also tried to rally support. His party tweeted a video that showed him voting for the EFF candidates at Wits. Malema is a registered student at the institution.