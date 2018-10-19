Business hails Zille reshuffle sparked by Plato mayoral move

Business in Cape Town has welcomed Friday’s Western Cape cabinet reshuffle by Premier Helen Zille.

The reshuffle was sparked by Dan Plato’s move from the office of MEC for community safety to take over from Patricia de Lille as mayor of Cape Town from November 1.

Zille said Alan Winde — who will succeed her as premier of the DA wins next year’s provincial election — would take over from Plato.

“The chairperson of the portfolio committee on economic opportunities‚ Ms Beverley Schafer‚ will succeed Minister Winde in executive office until the 2019 election‚” Zille said.