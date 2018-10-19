Business hails Zille reshuffle sparked by Plato mayoral move
Business in Cape Town has welcomed Friday’s Western Cape cabinet reshuffle by Premier Helen Zille.
The reshuffle was sparked by Dan Plato’s move from the office of MEC for community safety to take over from Patricia de Lille as mayor of Cape Town from November 1.
Zille said Alan Winde — who will succeed her as premier of the DA wins next year’s provincial election — would take over from Plato.
“The chairperson of the portfolio committee on economic opportunities‚ Ms Beverley Schafer‚ will succeed Minister Winde in executive office until the 2019 election‚” Zille said.
The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Zille’s changes made sense. “Allowing [Winde] to take over as minister of community safety will broaden his experience in preparation for his new responsibilities‚” said chamber president Janine Myburgh.
“The economic performance of the Western Cape has been good compared to other provinces and the national government‚ but we still need to do better. It will be a big challenge [for Schafer] and we will watch the performance of the new minister with interest and encouragement.”
Zille said Winde had pledged to make public safety and security his top priority as premier‚ “and therefore I am pleased to make this appointment. It is also appropriate to give him some direct‚ hands-on experience in this portfolio in the run up to the election.”