The coalition between the ANC and the EFF in Port Elizabeth is the biggest threat to SA right now.

That is what DA leader Mmusi Maimane claimed on Sunday in Johannesburg. He was speaking at a media briefing following the party’s final federal council meeting of the year.

“The coalition that has been formed by the ANC and EFF is the biggest threat facing our people right now. These political parties have given up on building a non-racial country as was envisioned by Nelson Mandela‚” Maimane said.

“They seek to divide us on the basis of race in an effort to create a distraction from their failing governments or looting sprees. They defied the will of the people and‚ through back-door deals‚ removed a government that was doing what it was elected to do‚ which is to serve.”

Maimane said Africa was “destined for greatness but we have veered off track from Madiba’s ‘true north’”.

“There is no fair access to jobs‚ the tide of crime continues to rise and corruption continues to oppress us of opportunity.”