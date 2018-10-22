Cape Town councillors will be asked to decide on Thursday whether to report mayor Patricia de Lille to the police after a forensic investigation said criminal charges should be considered against her and several other officials.

A 2‚000-page report by law firm Bowman Gilfillan‚ made available to councillors electronically on Saturday‚ claims De Lille and former city manager Achmat Ebrahim broke the law when they failed to tell the council about irregular payments in 2015.

Other officials against whom the report suggests criminal charges include the mayoral committee member for transport and urban development Brett Herron‚ and suspended transport and urban development authority commissioner Melissa Whitehead.

Thursday’s council decision will be made just six days before De Lille steps down as mayor. She agreed to relinquish the post in August‚ after more than a year of turmoil in the Democratic Alliance over its allegations against her‚ and will be replaced on November 1 by Dan Plato.

The council sitting also comes a year after Craig Kesson‚ the executive director in De Lille’s office‚ filed an affidavit in which he made a series of allegations about the mayor. Many of his claims were probed during Bowman Gilfillan’s investigation.

Kesson’s affidavit followed Sunday Times’ revelations about alleged wrongdoing in the Foreshore Freeway Project and the procurement of electric buses from Chinese bus manufacturing giant BYD.