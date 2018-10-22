Politics

Thousands respond to Tito's call for budget input

22 October 2018 - 09:29 By Reuben Goldberg
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.
Image: Esa Alexander

Thousands of people responded to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's call for input for his Medium Term Budget Policy Statement which he will present to Parliament on Wednesday.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela suggested a VAT exemption for chicken and many people urged the minister to cut government spending on government.

There was a suggestion that prisoners should pay for their own incarceration.

There were also calls for VAT to be removed on books and women's sanitary products.

Sindile Ndisile took time to work on her input.

