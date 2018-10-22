Thousands respond to Tito's call for budget input
Thousands of people responded to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's call for input for his Medium Term Budget Policy Statement which he will present to Parliament on Wednesday.
Let us do something unusual which will annoy the Establishment. If you were Minister of Finance, what would you announce on Wednesday next week. It is time for the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS). Over to you. Don’t tell the Establishment about this tweet!!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) October 19, 2018
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela suggested a VAT exemption for chicken and many people urged the minister to cut government spending on government.
#DearMinisterMboweni. Thanks for being consistently democratic. I’d announce VAT exemption for chicken, it’s eaten more by the poor than many VAT insulated items; reduce perks for ministers,MPs/senior public employees and invest in enterprise-development and inequality reduction— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) October 20, 2018
1. Cut the fat from the Executive. No need for Business class travel for flights shorter than 3hrs.— Makashule Gana (@Makashule) October 20, 2018
2. Cut the ministerial/department staff that travel with ministers to Kapa.
3. Tax exemption for books and sanitary towels.
4. Look at Fuel tax/levy structure.
Massively reduce state spending on https://t.co/OpRU3OYpgX more subsidised vehicles,homes and https://t.co/wBFIf9oW4O more blue light brigades.must travel in same traffic chaos that we do and experience same service delivery.that way they may actually try to fix these problems— Previn Pillay (@Prevski22) October 20, 2018
Cut the size of the cabinet in half. Cut ministers' salaries. Cut off their non-essential perks. Keep a tighter reign on local government expenditure!!!— MT (@MTimmal) October 20, 2018
Half size of cabinet— Catherinne 🚜 (@steynclan) October 20, 2018
Sell SAA
Sell ministerial houses
Fire and prosecute corrupt employees
SO: more than enough money then not to raise taxes/VAT
Comrade Tito, Avuxeni. We need serious cut on Government spending, travels versus technology to connect from Ministers to the lower level. Sell under performing state entities and increase border fees to increase our revenue. Deal with petrol hikes— Tshepo Matlou (@CoachTshepo) October 20, 2018
There was a suggestion that prisoners should pay for their own incarceration.
From today onwards the state will not pay a cent towards correctional Facilities. Each convict pays rent for their cell, their prison guard, the food they eat and the clothes they wear. Rent is paid in cash contributions from the estate of the prisoner (white collar criminals) or— Literate Lion (@HlomlaDandala) October 20, 2018
There were also calls for VAT to be removed on books and women's sanitary products.
Once again, what about books.— Steyn (@steyn_riaan) October 20, 2018
Why is there VAT on books ?
Seriously.
No tax on sanitary pads/tampons. We can't lead if we have such little help to bleed. Children are missing school because they can't afford pads.— Bhavna Maharaj (@BhavMaharaj) October 22, 2018
If the government can pay for contraceptives and take care of babies why can't it provides sanitary towels Women need those things.— IG: afri_kayla (@Afri_kayla) October 20, 2018
Sindile Ndisile took time to work on her input.
Sir, this is my input❤️ pic.twitter.com/qs6Efyr7af— Sindile Ndisile (@SindileNdisile1) October 20, 2018