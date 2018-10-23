Chaos returned to the National Assembly on Tuesday as ANC MPs shouted "pay back the money" during a debate on the VBS Mutual Bank scandal in which the governing party and other opposition parties united in attacking the EFF.

In a sitting that mirrored the Zuma years in which MPs got accustomed to trading insults‚ the party of Julius Malema - in particular its deputy president and chief whip‚ Floyd Shivambu - came under attack over revelations that Shivambu’s younger brother‚ Brian‚ had received R16-million from the R1.9-billion that was looted from VBS.

At the conclusion of his speech during the debate‚ ANC MPs shouted that Shivambu should "pay back the money".

There were also allegations that R10-million of the money received by Brian was transferred to his MP elder brother but Shivambu and Malema have denied this.

During a debate on "The Great Bank Heist" MP after MP had a go at Shivambu and the EFF‚ saying the EFF chief whip had used his younger brother to plunder taxpayers' money in the same way former president Jacob Zuma had done with his son Duduzane.