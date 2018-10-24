Seven days before her resignation as mayor of Cape Town is due to take effect‚ Patricia de Lille is expected to clarify her future on Wednesday.

On Thursday‚ city councillors will consider an investigators' recommendation that they report De Lille to the police for her alleged attempts to cover up the misconduct of a senior manager.

Reports on Wednesday said De Lille was considering withdrawing her resignation‚ negotiated in August with Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane‚ and staying on as mayor until the issues raised in the report were resolved.

De Lille has been in the UK and returned to Cape Town late on Tuesday. Her spokesperson‚ Zara Nicholson‚ told TimesLIVE the mayor would issue a statement later on Wednesday about her next steps.