The DA failed to remove the ANC’s Ekurhuleni mayor‚ Mzwandile Masina‚ on Thursday‚ in what was dubbed a critical showdown in the run-up to the electoral battle for control of the Gauteng province in the 2019 national election.

The ANC held onto the Ekurhuleni metro by a narrow margin in 2016 — it is the only metro in South Africa’s economic heartland the party continues to control.

In an audacious move‚ the DA launched a motion of no confidence in Masina‚ attempting to capitalise on divisions within the governing party over support for him‚ as well as disagreements between the parties in the ANC-led coalition governing the metro‚ which has a R38-billion budget.

Both the ANC and the DA rolled out their members to protest for and against Masina outside the council on Thursday. Gauteng premier and ANC chair in Gauteng David Makhura was also present as he moved to defend the last remaining metro governed by his party in the province.