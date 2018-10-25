Patricia de Lille will be reported to the police‚ the City of Cape Town council decided on Thursday.

The decision was taken behind closed doors after the council considered a 2‚000-page report from law firm Bowman Gilfillan.

It came after De Lille mounted an impassioned attack on her detractors in her last speech to the council as mayor before she steps down on October 31; and after five of her allies resigned from the DA and the council.

Grant Twigg‚ chairperson of the DA in the Cape metro‚ said the council had accepted all of the recommendations and conclusions Bowmans reached.

It delivered its report after a 10-month investigation that was stalled for six months while the firm waited for written responses from De Lille which never arrived.

Bowmans said De Lille should be investigated by the police for allegedly breaking the Municipal Systems Act by attempting to prevent former city manager Achmat Ebrahim reporting transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead to the council in 2015 for suspected misconduct.