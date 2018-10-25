Five councillors resigned from the City of Cape Town and the DA on Thursday ahead of a council vote on whether to press criminal charges against mayor Patricia de Lille.

Shaun August‚ the DA chief whip‚ said he was leaving in solidarity with De Lille‚ whose term as mayor is due to end on October 31.

In a statement‚ he accused the DA of protecting a “white minority” at the expense of its own black leaders and supporters.

August said it was evident that many senior leaders in the DA nationally and in various provincial executives were racist.

“The same can be said for many of the party senior staffers. Where black faces are shown‚ their control lies by the white necks that turn them. And if you don’t say or do what they want‚ you are automatically worked out to be replaced by another black or coloured face‚” said August.