Parliament mourns death of rapper HHP

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Arts and Culture has paid tribute to late rapper HHP.

HHP‚ whose real name is Jabulani Tsambo‚ died on Wednesday. Circumstances around his death are still unknown.

“One of the markers of his contribution was his respect and appreciation for vernacular languages which he used as a vehicle to deliver his music‚” said Xoliswa Tom‚ the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Arts and Culture.

She said the committee was concerned that South Africa continues to lose some of the most influential artists at a young age.