Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has accused Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba of reducing the “professional and sound relationship” between the city and state-owned arms manufacturer Denel to “petty political point scoring”.

Gordhan’s accusation comes after Mashaba said earlier this week that Gordhan was “economical with the truth”‚ after the minister said in a written parliamentary reply that a R290-million loan granted by the city to Denel was lawful.

Mashaba said on Tuesday it remained to be seen if the loan‚ which was granted to Denel in 2012 by the city from the city’s sinking fund‚ which was being managed by Gupta-linked Regiments Capital‚ was legal‚ but that “minister Gordhan’s willingness to pronounce on a very limited assessment of the legality of this loan misses the most fundamental point for someone charged with overseeing the prudent use of public money”.

The loan was part of the unsecured component of the domestic medium-term note programme‚ Gordhan had said in his parliamentary reply.