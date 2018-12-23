Politics

Six gunshots fired at DA councillor's home in volatile Reiger Park

23 December 2018 - 14:22 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Reiger Park residents shut down several roads in the area in recent protests.
Reiger Park residents shut down several roads in the area in recent protests.
Image: Boksburg Advertiser via twitter

Police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property after several gunshots were fired outside the home of a Democratic Alliance (DA) ward councillor in Boksburg on Johannesburg's East Rand.  

The shots were fired outside Charles Crawford's home while he and his family were asleep in the early hours of Sunday. 

“It is alleged that the complainant, who is a ward councillor in Reiger Park from the DA political party, Mr Crawford, was asleep when woken up by gunshots from outside his home,” said police spokesperson Captain Pearl van Staad.  

Van Staad said the complainant called the police to ask for assistance and waited for the police to arrive before he could check what was happening.

“When the police arrived, he opened the door, went out and discovered that the window of their double-storey home had a bullet hole and there were five other holes on the wall,” she said.  

The party’s Belinda Bozzoli expressed shock at the incident via Twitter. 

“Unscrupulous, power-hungry people responsible. Nobody was hurt but the family will spend Christmas with police guarding their home. Disgusting,” she said. 

Police said the motive for the incident was unknown and no arrests had been made.  

Just last month, residents in the area had embarked on a violent protest which led to several road closures.  

The protest was against illegal electricity connections and poor service delivery. 

MORE

Reiger Park residents block roads with burning tyres and rocks

Reiger Park residents in Boksburg have blocked the main entrances in the area with burning tyres, rocks and rubble on Monday morning.
News
28 days ago

WATCH | Reiger Park residents protest over service delivery

Residents of the Ramaphosa informal settlement near Reiger Park‚ Boksburg‚ took to the streets on Wednesday to protest about service delivery.
News
4 months ago

‘I fear for my life’‚ says Reiger Park teacher

While normal schooling continued for most learners and teachers at Reiger Park NR 2 High School which has been hit by a sex scandal‚ this wasn't the ...
News
10 months ago

Most read

  1. Are you using apartheid legislation and killers to defend your criminal case? ... Politics
  2. Reject bourgeois, family oriented Christmas practices: EFF Politics
  3. 'SA made great strides on land in 2018' - deputy president David Mabuza Politics
  4. 2018 highlights from the state capture inquiry Politics
  5. What's on the menu for politicians this Christmas? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X