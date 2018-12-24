2018 highlights from the state capture inquiry

When Jacob Zuma announced the state capture inquiry in January, explosive testimony was expected yet nothing could have prepared South Africans for the incidents of disregard for law and procedure that witnesses would detail while on the stand.

These are just a few moments from the state capture inquiry so far that have shocked the country.

Barbara Hogan and her trip to India

Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan told the commission that she was "shocked" when she found out that a trip she had taken to India with her late husband, Ahmed Kathrada, might have been paid for by the Guptas.

"The only indication that it had anything to do with the Gupta family was in the small forwarding e-mail from the travel agency to Ashu Chawla," said Hogan.

"I don't know who paid for everything."

Chawla was a CEO at Sahara Computers, a company owned by the Gupta family.