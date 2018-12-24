Mmusi and Lekota: 'We police each other'

Exactly what did DA leader Mmusi Maimane and COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota discuss over coffee?

In a picture doing the rounds on social media site Twitter, Maimane posted: “Always so good to see my friend And leader @MTLekota Good to reflect on the year and speak about 2019. Let’s build a South Africa for all the people.”

Lekota told TimesLIVE the two leaders met to reflect and chat about the current political landscape and coalition agreements.

“What we need is a coalition that is sensitive to governance and taxpayers' money. Not people who go out there with the intention to make themselves rich,” he said.

Graham Charters, deputy chief of staff in Maimane’s office, said: “They routinely meet to chat about coalitions, the current political landscape, etc.

"There already exists a working relationship between Maimane and Lekota and their respective parties. There is also a formal coalition agreement signed after the 2016 local government elections," said Charters.