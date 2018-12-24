Mmusi and Lekota: 'We police each other'
Exactly what did DA leader Mmusi Maimane and COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota discuss over coffee?
In a picture doing the rounds on social media site Twitter, Maimane posted: “Always so good to see my friend And leader @MTLekota Good to reflect on the year and speak about 2019. Let’s build a South Africa for all the people.”
Lekota told TimesLIVE the two leaders met to reflect and chat about the current political landscape and coalition agreements.
“What we need is a coalition that is sensitive to governance and taxpayers' money. Not people who go out there with the intention to make themselves rich,” he said.
Graham Charters, deputy chief of staff in Maimane’s office, said: “They routinely meet to chat about coalitions, the current political landscape, etc.
"There already exists a working relationship between Maimane and Lekota and their respective parties. There is also a formal coalition agreement signed after the 2016 local government elections," said Charters.
Lekota said he and Maimane agreed that the country was in shambles and more work needed to be done ahead of the 2019 general elections especially at the local government level.
“We need to appoint the best men and women into governance – not because they are our friends, cadres and or were imprisoned during the apartheid era,” he said.
Lekota said the two parties would “police” each other.
“If for example someone in the DA is corrupt, COPE must be able to hold them to account and the same goes with someone who is corrupt in the COPE. The DA would expose them, all in the name of accountability,” he said.
Respect for the constitution and commitment to building a better South Africa were some of the key elements the parties had in common, said Lekota.
"The DA will work with all political parties that share the values of non-racialism, constitutionalism, the protection of basic rights, and zero tolerance for corruption," added Charters.